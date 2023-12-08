CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC leave for Angola ahead of Academica do Lobito clash

Dreams FC have left for Luanda ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game against Academica do Lobito.

The team left Accra on Friday morning and are expected in Angola later today.

Coach Karim Zito and his technical team members as well as the players, including the returning Abdul Jalil leave with the aim of securing a second win in Group C.

The Ghana FA Cup holders travel to Angola beaming with confidence after the victory over Rivers United last week.

Dreams FC sit second in the group, tied on points with Rivers United with Academica do Lobito yet to pick a point following two defeats.

The Ghanaian club are hoping to get one of the tickets for the quarter-final of the competition.