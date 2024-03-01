GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC leave for Nigeria ahead of Rivers United clash

Published on: 01 March 2024
Dreams FC have left Ghana for their CAF Confederation Cup final group game against Rivers United FC in Nigeria. 

The Ghanaian FA Cup winners need just a point from their Group C encounter to qualify for the quarter-final of the continental champions.

The Still Believe lads travelled to Nigeria on Friday and are expected to arrive later on the day before going through the necessary routine for Sunday's clash.

Dream FC have won four of their five group games including a first leg victory over Rivers United in Kumasi.

With the Ghanaian side leading Group C, a draw will be enough to progress while they can still progress if Academica do Lobito beat Tunisia's Club Africain.

Dreams will be hoping to join Hearts of Oak as the only clubs from Ghana to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

 

