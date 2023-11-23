GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC leave for Tunisia ahead of Club AFricain clash

Published on: 23 November 2023
CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC leave for Tunisia ahead of Club AFricain clash

Dreams FC have left Ghana for Tunisia ahead their CAF Confederation Cup group stage opener against Club Africain. 

The Ghana FA Cup winners will engage the Tunisian giants on Sunday in their first-ever appearance at the group stage of the competition.

Dreams FC were led by Karim Zito, the head coach, and his technical team at they travelled to the North African country.

The Dawu-based club will be hoping to get off to a bright start when they face the former African champions.

Dreams FC are in the same group as Academica do Lobito of Angola and Nigeria's Rivers United.

The Ghana Premier League side reached the group stage after beating Milo de Kankan of Guinea and Sierra Leone's Kallon FC.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more