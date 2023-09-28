CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC name squad for Kallon FC trip

Dreams FC have named an 18-man squad for their trip to Liberia to face Sierra Leonean club Kallon FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The FA Cup winners travel to Monrovia with a slim advantage from the first-leg in Accra. Dreams FC lead the tie 2-1 and will be hoping to advance to the next stage of the competition with an aggregate win.

Experienced forward John Antwi leads the team alongside talented midfielder Sylvester Simba and Agyenim Boateng.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito remains confident ahead of the game on Sunday.

“This is a two-sided game because we are all a step closer to the group stage and each team would like to qualify, but for us, our objective is to make sure that we win and qualify," he told Graphic Sports.

"It won’t be easy and we anticipate a tough match but our focus and ambition still remain to win no matter what," he added.

Dreams FC eliminated Guinean club Milo FC in the first round of the competition.