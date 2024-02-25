CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC one step closer to knockout stage after win over Club Africain

Dreams FC took a huge step towards reaching the knockout stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in their debut season with a hard-fought win over Club Africain.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions defeated their Tunisian counterparts by a solitary goal, which puts them top of the group standings going into the final round of matches.

The game was evenly matched until Godfred Atuahene scored the decisive goal in the 50th minute, set up by teenage sensation Abdul Aziz Issah.

Despite their best efforts, Club Africain were unable to find an equaliser, and Dreams FC held on for a valuable win.

With this victory, Dreams FC became the first Ghanaian club to win all three games in a single group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The win puts Dreams FC atop the group standings with 12 points, followed by Club Africain and Rivers United with nine points each.

However, Dreams FC still has work to do to ensure qualification. They need a draw or a one-goal loss against Rivers United in their final game to progress. A two-goal defeat would eliminate them.

There's still a chance for Dreams FC to qualify even if they lose by two goals. If Academica do Lobito prevent Club Africain from winning in Rades, Dreams FC will go through.

It's been an impressive run for Dreams FC in their first CAF Confederation Cup appearance, and they'll aim to seal their spot in the knockout stages with a positive result in their final group game.