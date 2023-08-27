CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC sail through to next round after comeback triumph over Milo FC de Kankan

Dreams FC staged a remarkable comeback to overcome Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan to advance to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The 'Still Believe' outfit came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Milo at the Accra Sports stadium in the second leg of the first preliminary round of the Confederation Cup.

Dreams managed to get a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry. They sail through on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

The Guineans drew the first blood of the match when Seydouba Bangoura scored to put them ahead as early as the 13th minute.

The hosts drew level in the 83rd minute when forward Agyenim Boateng Mensah converted a penalty kick as their pressure on the visitors paid off.

Experienced striker John Antwi scored to put Dreams in front with three minutes to the end of the match, taking them through to the next stage.

Dreams will take on Sierra Leonean club FC Kallon in the final round of the qualifiers after they gain a walkover over Nigerien side AS Douanes due to the political unrest in the country.

Dreams will play home first before travelling for the second leg next month.