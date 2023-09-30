CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC secure historic group stage qualification

Dreams FC have made history by securing qualification to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

In a closely contested match against Sierra Leone's Kallon FC in Monrovia on Saturday, Dreams FC managed to draw 1-1, securing their place in the next round with a 3-2 aggregate score.

The first half saw Dreams FC take the lead, thanks to a well-converted penalty by Agyenim Boateng Mensah. This early advantage set the tone for the match, as Dreams FC held onto their lead throughout most of the game.

Despite a late goal by Kallon FC in the closing minutes of the match, Dreams FC's defensive resilience ensured that they advanced to the group stage of the competition. This historic achievement marks the first time Dreams FC has reached this stage in their continental football journey.

Dreams FC's qualification is a testament to their determination and hard work. The team, which initially faced challenges in funding their participation in the competition, has now defied the odds to make Ghana proud.

As Dreams FC progress to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, they will aim to continue their remarkable journey and make a significant impact on the continental stage. This achievement is a source of pride for both the club and Ghanaian football as a whole.