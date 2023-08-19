CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC secure impressive draw in Guinea against Milo de Kankan

Dreams FC demonstrated their grit and talent by holding Milo FC de Kankan to a 1-1 draw in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round match on Saturday at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in Conakry.

Playing their first-ever match in a CAF inter-club competition, the Ghanaian FA Cup champions displayed their mettle in the away fixture held in Guinea on Saturday. The hard-fought encounter saw Dreams FC emerge with a well-deserved draw, setting the stage for an exciting second-leg clash in Accra next weekend.

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito shared his pride in the fearless attitude his team displayed in their inaugural continental match. This fearlessness translated onto the pitch as Dreams FC took the lead in the first half, courtesy of Beninois forward Aholou Gael Avocevou.

The Ghanaian side held onto their lead with determination and grit until the 75th minute, when Milo FC managed to level the score. Midfielder Mamady Bamba's effort ensured that the home team wouldn't be denied a share of the spoils.

With the 1-1 draw as their foundation, Dreams FC now have their sights set on the second leg of the tie scheduled for Sunday, August 27, at the Accra Sports Stadium. The performance in the first leg has undoubtedly boosted their confidence, and they enter the return fixture as firm favourites to progress in the competition.