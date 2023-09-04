CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC set group stage as primary target

Ghana FA Cup champions Dreams FC have revealed their immediate goal in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup following their victory over Milo FC in the first preliminary round.

The Still Believe lads emerged 3-2 victors on aggregate over the Guinean side after a two-legged encounter urging closer to reaching the group stage of the competition.

According to the Administrative manager of the club, Ameenu Shardow, his team are aiming to reach the group stage of the competition to be sure of taking the next step.

“You can’t have everything (resources) but we’ve committed to play in this competition and we want to do well. For us, the first target is to get to the group stage. Based on whatever happens, the group we find ourselves (in), we can re-strategize and see the next target but for us, the primary target is to get to the group stage,” he told Citi Sports.

The second-round matchup between Dreams FC and FC Kallon of Sierra Leone will begin on Friday, September 15, with the return leg to follow in the subsequent week.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC fell to Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC in the Champion of Champions clash on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium as part of their preparations for their next fixtures in Africa.