CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC star Abdul Aziz Issah named among best young players

Dreams FC star Abdul Aziz Issah is among the standout youngsters in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

CAF has recognized Issah’s exceptional talent, featuring him in their magazine and praising his impressive debut in the competition.

Issah's stellar performance includes scoring four goals and providing two assists, helping Dreams FC reach the semi-finals.

His achievements place him alongside other young talents like Super United's Shandre Campbell, Lassine Kouma of Stade Malien, USM Alger's Abdoulaye Kanou, and Rivers United's Alex Young Oyowah.

Beyond his club success, Issah played a pivotal role in the Black Satellites' gold medal victory at the African Games in Accra earlier this year.

His outstanding performances have solidified his status as one of Ghana’s hottest prospects.

The 18-year-old playmaker’s impressive displays have caught the eye of several top European clubs.

Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United have reportedly inquired about his availability. Additionally, Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon have expressed interest, recognizing his skillset and potential.