CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC step up preparations for Club Africain match 

Dreams FC are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup match against Club Africain of Tunisia.

The team had a productive training session on Thursday and has two more days of practice before the big game on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Coach Karim Zito has a full squad at his disposal, with no injury concerns, and is confident that his team can overcome the Tunisians and move closer to the knockout stages of the competition.

Dreams FC have been in excellent form, winning their last three games in a row, including a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nigeria's Rivers United in their previous match.

Currently sitting in second place on the Group B table with nine points, Dreams FC are tied with Club Africain, while Rivers United are in third place with six points.

Angola's Academica do Lobito are yet to register a point and have already been eliminated from the competition.

A win for Dreams FC on Sunday would not only avenge their earlier loss to Club Africain but also virtually guarantee their progression to the next round.

With their final group match against Nigeria's Rivers United still to come, Dreams FC are determined to make the most of their home advantage and seal their spot in the knockout stages.