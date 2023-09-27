CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC to depart for Liberia on Thursday for FC Kallon showdown

Dreams FC is set to depart from Ghana on Thursday to Liberia for the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers against FC Kallon.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions go into the second leg with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg played at the Accra Sports Stadium a fort night ago.

Dreams FC earlier on denied a request from FC Kallon for the game to be played at the Southern Arena, Bo City, Sierra Leone.

CAF has confirmed for the game to be played on an artificial turf at the Paynesville- Samuel Kayon Doe Stadium in Liberia.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that Dreams FC will depart from Ghana on Thursday to Liberia to continue with preparations for the game.

The game comes of September 30, 2023 at 4 pm.

Dreams FC are hoping to make the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in the club's history with a qualification over FC Kallon of Sierra Leone.