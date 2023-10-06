CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC to know group phase opponents today

Dreams FC will learn their CAF Confederation Cup group stage opponents when the draw is made on Friday, October 6, 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

For the first time in history, Dreams secured a place in the prestigious competition this season after overcoming clubs from Guinea and Sierra Leone, respectively.

The 'Still Believe' outfit will be placed in Pot 3 ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated draw in Monaco, which is due to begin from 12 noon.

The teams were seeded by their performances in the CAF competitions for the previous five seasons (CAF 5-year ranking points shown next to every team).

Each group will contain one team from each of Pot 1 and Pot 2 and two teams from Pot 3, and each team will be allocated to the positions in their group according to their pot.

The 16 winners of the second round of qualifying rounds will be drawn into four groups of four. The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarter-final stage.

POT 1. Zamalek SC RS Berkane USM Alger Rivers United

POT 2. Diables Noirs Sagrada Espéranca Future FC Club Africain

POT 3. Academica do Lobito Dreams FC Academie SOAR Abu Salim Al Hilal Benghazi Stade Malien Sekhukhune United SuperSport United