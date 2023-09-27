CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC vs. FC Kallon second leg to be played in Liberia 

Ghanaian side Dreams FC is poised to face Sierra Leone's FC Kallon in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup, and GHANAsoccernet.com has officially confirmed the match location to be in Liberia.

FC Kallon found themselves compelled to relocate their home game to Liberia due to the absence of a stadium that meets CAF's standards for this prestigious competition.

In response to the proposed venue change to the Southern Arena in Bo City, Sierra Leone, Dreams FC declined the request.

Instead, they sought an alternative venue to ensure the team's adequate preparation for the pivotal second leg.

As per GHANAsoccernet.com, the second leg showdown is now scheduled to take place at the Paynesville-Samuel Kayon Doe Sports Complex, Liberia.

Dreams FC enters the second leg with a slight advantage, having secured a 2-1 victory in the initial encounter held at the Accra Sports Stadium a fortnight ago.

In their debut season in African competitions, the Ghanaian side is determined to progress to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, setting their sights on a successful campaign.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom