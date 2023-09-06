CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC 'want to make a strong case for Ghana football' – Ameenu Shardow

General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow has stated that the team wants to prove that Ghana is still a force to reckon with in African football by putting up an impressive performance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams FC have made their maiden appearance in the competition and have started well by eliminating Milo FC of Guinea in the first preliminary round.

The Still Believe can reach the group stage if they emerge victorious over Kallon FC of Sierra Leone in the second preliminary round.

The first leg of this hurdle is set to take place in Accra on 15th September, 2023 and the team is earnestly preparing for the match.

Ghana's status as a powerhouse in African football has come under scrutiny in recent times but Shardow is confident Dreams can make a huge statement on Ghana’s standing by overpowering Kallon over the two legs.

“So, for us we want to make a strong case for Ghana football. We want to prove a point that Ghana football still has the capacity to rub shoulders with some of the best. And based on what I saw, we are not too far off. In fact, we are better. I think we are better off,” he said on Citi FM.

By Suleman Asante

