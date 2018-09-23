CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba clobber Rwandan side Rayon Sports to book last four spot

Enyimba booked their place in the semifinals of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup with a 5-1 thumping of Rayon Sports at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba on Sunday.

Following a goalless draw in Kigali last weekend, the Nigerian giants shrugged off a nervy start to ultimately cruise into the final four with a 5-1 win on aggregate over two legs.

Stanley Dimgba opened the scoring as early as the 12th minute. The forward pounced on a defensive error before firing an expert finish into the back of the net to send the home fans into delirium.

Rayon, though, were not going to go down without a fight and pulled level to the shock of those gathered in Aba in the 25th minute. Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana scored the away goal.

The Rwandan club's joy was short-lived, as Ikouwem Utin restored Enyimba's lead four minutes later. The fullback's left-footed shot handed the Peoples' Elephant a narrow lead at the interval.

Enyimba came out firing following the break and doubled their advantage in the 48th minute as Dimgba teed up Sunday Adetunji for an easy finish following a devastating move.

Joseph Osadiaye strengthened Enyimba's advantage on the hour mark as his deflected free-kick found the back of the net.

Isiaka Oladuntoye made it five with 10 minutes of regulation time remaining after Abouba Bashunga had fumbled the initial effort. Oladuntoye made no mistake, heading home to seal a convincing display by the hosts.