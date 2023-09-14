CAF Confederation Cup: FC Kallon yet to confirm a venue for second leg - Dreams FC General Manager 

Dreams FC General Manager, Ameenu Shardow has disclosed that Sierra Leonne club FC Kallon are yet to confirm a venue for the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.

The team is currently in Accra to face the Ghanaian FA Cup champions in the first leg to the played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, Ameenu Shardow said, "FC Kallon home venue is a bit far away f per the CAF regulations for traveling teams".

He explained that the Sierra Leone club requested if they (Dreams FC) can make the trip to their home venue which they declined, hence they must now find an alternative venue for the second leg.

"At the moment FC Kallon must find a venue that meets CAF standards for the second leg". For the time being they don't have any venue in Sierra Leone that meets CAF standard for the second leg.

"Their home venue is 230 km and we are still waiting on them to confirm another venue for the game".

Dreams FC are hoping to secure a resounding victory in the first leg against FC Kallon on Friday September 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium.