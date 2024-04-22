CAF Confederation Cup: Former Kotoko star Eric Bekoe backs Dreams FC to reach final

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has expressed his belief that Dreams FC have what it takes to advance to the final of the CAF Confederation Cup, facing Zamalek at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg of their tie against former champions Zamalek in Cairo on Sunday, Dreams FC demonstrated resilience against the onslaught of 25 shots, with only six finding their target.

Despite the pressure, the "Still Believe Boys" managed to keep a clean sheet against one of African football's powerhouse clubs.

Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, Bekoe highlighted the cohesive play and experience within the Dreams FC squad, particularly acknowledging the contributions of head coach Karim Zito and veteran player John Antwi.

"I believe they have been together for a long time because of their cohesiveness, telepathy, and all-around play," Bekoe stated.

"They also have one veteran player who is playing a key role, John Antwi. He is doing fantastically, utilizing his experience with the team to great effect. And with an experienced coach like Karim Zito, we know his track record and the phases he has gone through, so I’m not surprised because I know he’s the right man for the job."

With confidence in Zito's leadership and the capabilities of the team, Bekoe expressed optimism about Dreams FC's chances in the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.

"I also have faith in Zito, the boys, and the technical team. I think Zito will cross that bridge at Baba Yara with this draw," Bekoe affirmed.

Dreams FC will face a challenging second leg against Zamalek in Kumasi on Sunday, April 28, aiming to cement their place in the Confederation Cup final and make a statement as newcomers in the competition.