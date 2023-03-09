CAF Confederation Cup: Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom scores first goal for Libyan side Al Akhdar against St.Lupopo

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom rescued a point for Al Akhdar against St. Eloi Lupopo of Dr Congo in the CAF Confederation Cup Round four fixture on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old scored his first goal of the season for the Libyan side after his move to the club in the January transfer window.

The former Red Star Belgrade star got the equalizer for Al Akhdar who were at the brink of a defeat at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

Horso Mwaku had put St Eloi Lupipo in the lead in the 15th minute before Boakye Yiadom header in a cross late in the game to seal a point for the Libyan side.

Al Akhadr are botton in Group A with just two points after four matches played in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.