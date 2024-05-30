CAF Confederation Cup: Ghanaian side Dreams FC finish third in goals scored

Ghanaian side Dreams FC concluded their CAF Confederation Cup campaign ranking third in goals scored across the tournament.

With a total of 14 goals, Dreams FC's performance was only surpassed by RS Berkane, who scored 15 goals and reached the final, and eventual champions Zamalek, who netted 16 times.

Dreams FC had a remarkable campaign, marking their debut in African club competitions.

Their journey began after clinching victory in the Ghanaian FA Cup last season, exceeding expectations at every turn.

Starting from the first round, Dreams FC defeated Milo FC and then overcame Sierra Leone's Kallon to secure a spot in the group stage.

Despite facing formidable opponents like Club Africain, Rivers United, and Academica in their group, Dreams FC emerged as group toppers, defying the odds.

Their impressive run continued as they progressed to eliminate Stade Malien, earning a well-deserved spot in the semi-finals.

However, their journey was halted by eventual champions Zamalek in a hard-fought battle.

Nevertheless, Dreams FC's campaign was a resounding success, showcasing their talent and determination on the continental stage.