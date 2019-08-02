CAF Confederation Cup: Ghanaian striker John Antwi included in Pyramids FC squad

Egyptian side Pyramids FC have included newly signed Ghanaian striker John Antwi in their squad for this year's CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Antwi is part of the 25-man squad submitted by Pyramids to CAF for the tournament.

Pyramids had an impressive debut season which saw them finish third, securing themselves a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

They will face Etoile du Congo in the preliminary round of the competition.

The 26-year-old became Pyramids’ sixth summer signing after penning a five-year deal with the club this week.

Antwi had an impressive 40 goals and 10 assists in 76 appearances for Misr El-Makassa since joining them from Al Ahly in 2017.

He is also the Egyptian Premier League all-time top foreign goalscorer with 68 goals, beating the likes of Ernest Papa Arko, Minusu Buba, Amado Flavio, and more.