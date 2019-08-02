GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Confederation Cup: Ghanaian striker John Antwi included in Pyramids FC squad

Published on: 02 August 2019

Egyptian side Pyramids FC have included newly signed Ghanaian striker John Antwi in their squad for this year's CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Antwi is part of the 25-man squad submitted by Pyramids to CAF for the tournament.

Pyramids had an impressive debut season which saw them finish third, securing themselves a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

They will face Etoile du Congo in the preliminary round of the competition.

The 26-year-old became Pyramids’ sixth summer signing after penning a five-year deal with the club this week.

Antwi had an impressive 40 goals and 10 assists in 76 appearances for Misr El-Makassa since joining them from Al Ahly in 2017.

He is also the Egyptian Premier League all-time top foreign goalscorer with 68 goals, beating the likes of Ernest Papa Arko, Minusu Buba, Amado Flavio, and more.

