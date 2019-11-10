Caf Confederation Cup group stage draw set for Tuesday

The draw for the group phase of the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2019/20 will take place on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 at 10:00 GMT at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The 16 qualified teams will be divided into four groups of four teams each for the group phase of the second-tier club championship.

Sixteen Ghanaian players will be involved in the group stage of the continental competition.

Guinean giants Horoya AC have Godfred Asante, Sebe Baffour, Brefo Mensah, Hudu Yakubu, Enock Atta Agyei and Ocansey Mandela.

Four of them will be playing for Nigerian champions Enyimba FC.

They are Daniel Darkwah, Farouk Mohammed, Emmanuel Ampiah and Abass Mohammed.

Goalkeeping duo Nana Bonsu and Seidu Mutawakilu will be donning the jerseys of Nigerian side Enugu Rangers FC.

Zanaco FC of Zambia have two Ghanaians in their squad for the competition in Emmanuel Okutu and Kevin Owusu.

Mohammed Saaba Gariba and John Antwi will be making appearances for Ivorian side FC San Pedro and Egyptian moneybags Pyramids FC respectively.

The competition will start on Sunday 1 December 2019.

By: Nuhu Adams