CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak can't score four goals with a deputy coach in charge- Aziz Haruna Futah

Published on: 12 October 2022
Hearts of Oak

 

Former Hearts of Oak management member Aziz Futah says the team will struggle to score four goals against ASR Bamako in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first round with a deputy coach in charge.

Aziz Futah explaining his statement said that the team will not succeed because of the current management and the inexperienced assistant coach who will manage the team against Bamako.

"You see football you can get all the best players in the world, pay them all the big monies in the world but if you don’t have a proper management to handle them, to bring them together to make them play their hearts out for the club you can't achieve the victory that you want and it will be difficult for Hearts of Oak to score four with a deputy coach, what experience does he have," he told Happy FM.

"You pick a coach from your opponent, your perceived rival and you didn’t pick one of their best coaches you pick a deputy coach what tactics will he teach the boys," he asked.

Hearts of Oak will host Real Bamako of Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 16, 2022.

