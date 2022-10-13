CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan promises to make fans happy on Sunday

Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has promised that his team will delight fans when they face AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The former Ghanaian champions struggled in the first leg, losing 3-0 to the Malian giants in Bamako.

They must put on a spectacular performance to stage a comeback at the Accra Sports Stadium and advance to the competition's final qualifying round.

The defeat extended their winless run to four games this season.

“We are going through a tough time but all is not lost they should bring their support and we will not disappoint them. We are going to do everything possible to qualify," he said on Peace FM.

"Looking at the tactics he (coach Ocloo) brought in it is the same as we were playing he is a new coach and he is now seeing each and everyone and how they can contribute to the team. Looking at the relationship he brought into the team it is superb, he has taken all of us as his younger brothers, his children and he is wonderful, he is wonderful."

Interim coach David Ocloo will be in the dugout on Sunday.