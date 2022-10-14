CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak fans told to expect attacking football against Bamako

Hearts of Oak interim coach David Ocloo has told fans to expect attacking football as they attempt a comeback against AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Phobians are trailing 3-0 in the tie following a poor performance last week and need a huge result to advance to the next round of the competition.

According to Ocloo, who was recently appointed as an assistant coach, Hearts attempted to get a draw in the first leg last week in Bamako but failed, and they will go all-out this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking after their 6-0 friendly victory over GAP Soccer Academy he said, "On Sunday you should expect changes. We should be playing more attacking football.

"We were out there, we tried to get a point or win but it didn’t work but playing at home I think we have to go more direct and try and win it."

Hearts must win by a four-goal margin to advance to the final qualifying round.