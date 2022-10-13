CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak focused on beating Real Bamako - Mohammed Alhassan

Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has stated that the team is fully focused on defeating AS Real Bamako and is optimistic about the outcome.

The Phobians struggled in the first leg, losing 3-0. They must put on a spectacular performance to stage a comeback at the Accra Sports Stadium and advance to the CAF Confederation's final qualifying round.

"We are very prepared and focused towards the game we will be playing on Sunday because when we came back we sat and talked to ourselves that going into that match to prepare more than 100% to be able to qualify," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com

"Looking at what we are doing at the training grounds we are very much focused. Looking at the training that we did everyone is at his peak all fighting it is not going to be an easy task but with determination and hard work we are going to put in every effort to qualify.”

Hearts of Oak are without a win this season, leading to the dismissal of coach Samuel Boadu last month.

Interim coach David Ocloo will be in the dugout on Sunday.