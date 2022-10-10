CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak management blamed for 3-0 defeat to AS Real Bamako

Former Hearts of Oak management member Aziz Haruna Futah is sceptical that the club will advance to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup at the expense of AS Real Bamako.

The Malians have a 3-0 lead from the first leg heading into the second leg this weekend.

Assistant coach David Ocloo led the team in Bamako and is expected to lead the team again for the second leg, and Futah does not believe Ocloo can mastermind a comeback.

"You see football you can get all the best players in the world, pay them all the big monies in the world but if you don’t have the proper management to handle them, to bring them together to make them play their hearts out for the club you can't achieve the victory that you want and it will be difficult for Hearts of Oak to score four with a deputy coach, what experience does he have," he told Happy FM as quoted by footballghana.com

"You pick a coach from your opponent, your perceived rival and you didn’t pick one of their best coaches you pick a deputy coach what tactics will he teach the boys," he asked.

The game will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 16.