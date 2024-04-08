CAF Confederation Cup: High-flying Dreams FC staying grounded

Abdul Karim Zito has insisted Dreams FC are keeping their feet firmly on the ground despite earning a historic semi-final berth in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Believers achieved the remarkable milestone after a 3-2 aggregate quarter-final win over Stade Malien on Sunday.

The ambitious Ghanaian side drew 1-1 at home to the Malian giants which followed their famous 2-1 win in Bamako last week.

Dreams FC, owned by outstanding Ghana FA president, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, have defied critics and silenced doubters by qualifying to the last four in their debut campaign.

In a campaign punctuated with doubts and financial uncertainty prior to their involvement , Dreams FC have rewritten the script and could potentially do the unthinkable as they take on Zamalek in their semi-final clash.

Dreams FC are in absolute dreamland- becoming the first Ghanaian club in two decades to qualify to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup - a feat achieved by giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in 2004.

“At the end of the day, we will not allow this qualification to put us down. We are going to fight. You've seen it," Zito said

“Here it was more difficult than when we went there. I told them this opposition would be better.

“They'll be more difficult than what we had over there. So I think people will take us seriously now when we go to the semi-finals. But trust me, we'll be there."

The Believers will travel to Cairo to battle Zamalek in the semi-final first leg tie on April 21 before the reverse fixture at the dreaded Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi a week later.