CAF Confederation Cup: Ivorian side San Pedro leave for Ghana ahead of Asante Kotoko showdown

Ivorian side San Pedro have emplaned to Ghana ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup playoff first leg clash against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

A 30-man squad with technical and management members left Ivory Coast on Thursday evening for Ghana.

Head coach Jani Tarek called up 19 players to make the trip to Ghana.

The 2019 Ivorian Cup holders are expected to arrive at the Kotoko International Airport in by 7:00pm.

They will fly to Kumasi via a local airline and will lodge at the Golden Tulip Hotel.

The much-anticipated match has been scheduled for Sunday October 27 at the Baba Yara Stadium.