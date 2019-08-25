CAF Confederation Cup: James Akaminko delighted with Ashgold's thumping win over Akonangui

Ashanti Gold SC midfielder James Akaminko is excited with their emphatic victory over Akonangui FC on Saturday in CAF Confederation Cup.

The Miners beat the Equatoguinean giants 3-0 at the Len Clay stadium in the second leg of the preliminary round of the competition.

With the first leg ending 1-1 in Equatorial Guinea a fortnight ago, the Obuasi lads advance with a 4-1 aggregate.

"We are very happy for this victory. The management of the club invested hugely in this game so we were supposed to give them a win today and we thank God for that." Akaminko said after the game.

The win see Ashanti Gold progress to the next round where they face last edition's finalists RS Berkane from Morocco.

"We are done with this hurdle so we are waiting for the next stage. We have to plan and strategize for the match."

By: Nuhu Adams