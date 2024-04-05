CAF Confederation Cup: John Antwi poised to lead Dreams FC for semifinal breakthrough

Dreams FC stands on the brink of history as they strive to secure a spot in the semifinals of the continental club competition, propelled by the determined efforts of striker John Antwi.

With a narrow 2-1 lead from the first leg in Bamako, Dreams FC aims to seal the deal at home, with Antwi having played a pivotal role by scoring a crucial brace.

At 30 years old, Antwi's wealth of experience is invaluable, especially for a youthful Dreams FC squad navigating their first major tournament. Having scored four goals and provided two assists in the campaign so far, Antwi's leadership and guidance are instrumental in steering the team toward success.

"Playing in multiple competitions simultaneously is never easy, particularly for young players experiencing it for the first time," remarked Antwi. "In my time playing in Egypt, we often juggled four tournaments in a single season. The fixture congestion can be demanding, but the boys are giving their all."

Dreams FC boasts an impeccable home record in the competition thus far, instilling confidence in their ability to secure victory. However, even a narrow 1-0 loss would suffice to see them through on aggregate, underscoring their resilience and determination.

As the fairytale journey of the Ghanaian side unfolds, the leadership of John Antwi serves as a beacon of hope, guiding Dreams FC through the challenges of fixture congestion towards the promise of success on the continental stage.

The second leg kicks off on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.