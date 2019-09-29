CAF Confederation Cup: John Antwi solitary goal sends Egyptian side Pyramaids FC to playoffs round

Ghanaian striker John Antwi netted the only goal as Pyramids FC beat CR Belouizdad 1-0 on the road to reach the final qualifying round of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup.

Having drew 1-1 with the Algerian side at home in the first leg tie, Pyramids FC needed at least a victory to sail through to the next round.

Antwi scored the all important goal in the 56th minute to send the Egyptian moneybags through on a 2-1 aggregate win.

The 27-year-old has now bagged three goals in two games for Pyramids FC in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

By Nuhu Adams