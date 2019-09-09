CAF Confederation Cup: Moroccan side RS Berkane fly out for AshantiGold clash

Renaissance Sportive Berkane have departed Morocco for Ghana for the CAF Confederation Cup first round first leg fixture against Ashanti Gold SC.

The two teams will lock horns at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi on Saturday.

The Volcano Club left Berkane on Monday evening and are expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The finalists of the last edition are making the journey with a 38-man contingent with 18 players, 7 technical staff with the others being officials.

Right back Omar Namsaoui did not travel with the team because he is serving a four-match ban imposed on by CAF.

Also, new signings Soufiane Karkache, Patrick Henry Kaddu and Adama Ba did not make the trip since they were not registered for the competition.