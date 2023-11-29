GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Confederation Cup: Nigerian outfit Rivers United to arrive in Ghana on Thursday to face Dreams FC

Published on: 29 November 2023
Nigerian club Rivers United are expected to arrive in Ghana on Thursday, November 30, 2023, ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup this weekend.

Upon arrival on Thursday in Accra, the team will proceed to Kumasi, where the game is scheduled, to continue preparations for this crucial encounter.

Rivers will tackle Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday in their second group game of the campaign.

The reigning Ghana FA Cup holders suffered a 2-0 defeat to Club Africain in their opening group game last Sunday and are eager for a comeback.

Club Africain took early control, securing a 5th-minute goal by Algerian forward Tayeb Meziani.

They extended their lead in the 19th minute when Dreams' goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi fumbled to save a long-distance effort from Bassem Srarfi.

Rivers, in contrast, had a strong start to the competition, defeating Academica do Lobito 3-0 in their opening game.

The Nigerian side relied on Ghanaian attacker Samuel Adom Antwi, who scored in the opening goal in the win against Academica.

Paul Acquah, Farouk Mohammed, Emmanuel Ampiah, and Mutawakilu Seidu are other Ghanaian players expected to be in Rivers' squad for Sunday's encounter.

