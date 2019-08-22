CAF Confederation Cup: Nigerien referees arrive for AshGold-Akonangui FC clash in Obuasi

Referees for AshantiGold's CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg fixture against Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea have arrived in Accra.

The four match officials from Niger touched down at the Kotoka International Airport at around 9pm.

Center referee Abdoulaye Rhisa Almustapha and his assistants Sadissou Idi and Soufia Abdou and 4th official Moussa Ahamadou are expected in Obuasi on Friday morning.

The Miners will host the Equatoguinean side on Saturday at the Len Clay stadium.

The first leg ended 1-1 in two weeks ago.

By Nuhu Adams