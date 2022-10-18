CAF Confederation Cup: Play-off round draw takes place today in Cairo, No Ghanaian club involved

The draw for the 2022-23 CAF Confederation Cup play-off round will take place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.

The play-off round, also called the additional second preliminary round, includes 32 teams.

The 16 winners of the Confederation Cup second preliminary round, and the 16 losers of the Champions League second preliminary round.

There will be no Ghanaian involvement in this draw since the representatives for this season Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak have been dumped out of the competitions.

Hearts were eliminated by Malian side AS Real de Bamako.

Top sides such TP Mazembe, Young Africans SC, ASEC Mimosas, Al Ahi Tripoli, Club Africain, USM Alger and Pyramids FC are involved in this draw.

Defending champions RS Berkane as well as record winners CS Sfaxien will also know their opponents during the draw.

The play-off round ties are scheduled for November 2 and November 9 respectively with the winners advancing to the group stages.

Below is the full list of teams:

CAF Champions League Losing teams:

TP Mazembe (DR Congo), ASEC Mimosas (Côte d’Ivoire), Djoliba AC (Mali), Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya), CD Primeiro de Agosto (Angola), Royal Leopards (Eswatini), Rail Club Kadiogo (Burkina Faso) OR AS Vita Club (DR Congo), Rivers United FC (Nigeria), Plateau United FC (Nigeria), ASN Nigelec (Niger), US Monastir (Tunisia), La Passe FC (Seychelles), ASKO de Kara (Togo), Flambeau du Centre (Burundi), Cape Town CFC (South Africa), Young Africans (Tanzania)

CAF Confederation Cup Winning teams:

USMA (Algeria), RS Berkane (Morocco), Pyramids FC (Egypt), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), El Nasr (Libya), Club Africain (Tunisia), DCMP (DR Congo), SC Gagnoa (Cote d’Ivoire), AS Real Bamako (Mali), Al Akhder (Libya), Royal AM FC (South Africa), St Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo), Marumo Gallants (South Africa), ASFAR (Morocco), Future FC (Egypt), Diables Noirs (Congo)