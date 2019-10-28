CAF Confederation Cup play-offs: Asante Kotoko beat San Pedro 1-0 in first leg

Asante Kotoko defeated Ivorian side San Pedro by a lone goal in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday.

Naby Keita scored the only goal of the game through the penalty spot to hand Asante Kotoko a slim win ahead of the second leg.

The Porcupine Warriors dominated the game through the second half but were unable to find the back of the net as they squandered a lot of chances.

The game was initially abandoned on Sunday after the first half due to the heavy downpour in Kumasi.

The referee had to call off the match which was rescheduled and played on Monday.

According to the rules governing the game, “the match will resume at the minute where it was interrupted (instead of being replayed in it’s entirely), and with the same score.

“The match will resume with the same players on the field and the same available substitution when the game was interrupted”.

In the game played on Monday, Asante Kotoko showed signs of an improved side and nearly scored the first goal of the game through Richard Arthur but his effort hit the right post from inside the penalty box.

Kotoko had a goal disallowed for offside in the 64th minute which was scored by Richard Arthur.

The Porcupine Warrior withe incessant pressure on the Ivorians were awarded a penalty in the dying minutes of the game as Songne Yacouba was fouled in the penalty box.

Naby Keita rose up to the ocassion and scored to secure the win for the Porcupine Warriors.

The second leg comes off this weekend in Ivory Coast.

Kotoko will be hoping to make it into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup for the second successive year.