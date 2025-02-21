CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals draw sets up thrilling clashes

The knockout stage of the 2024/25 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup is set following the quarter-finals draw held on Thursday, February 20, in Doha, Qatar.

The draw, conducted live from beIN SPORTS studios, has lined up four exciting two-legged encounters scheduled for April 2 and April 9, 2025.

Defending champions Zamalek SC of Egypt will take on South African debutants Stellenbosch FC in a North vs South battle. Meanwhile, two-time champions RS Berkane of Morocco, the best-performing side from the group stage, face Ivorian giants Asec Mimosas, who are eager to reclaim continental glory.

An all-Algerian showdown is also on the cards, with CS Constantine making their first-ever knockout stage appearance against 2022/23 winners USM Alger.

Elsewhere, Egyptian side Al Masry will battle Tanzania’s Simba SC, who are determined to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2021/22.

The semi-final draw has also been finalized, with the winner of RS Berkane vs. Asec Mimosas set to face the victor of the Algerian derby. The other semi-final will feature the winner of Simba SC vs. Al Masry against the victor of Zamalek SC vs. Stellenbosch FC.

CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-Finals Fixtures

First Leg – Wednesday, April 2

🔹 Stellenbosch FC (RSA) vs. Zamalek SC (EGY)

🔹 Asec Mimosas (CIV) vs. RS Berkane (MAR)

🔹 CS Constantine (ALG) vs. USM Alger (ALG)

🔹 Al Masry (EGY) vs. Simba SC (TAN)

Second Leg – Wednesday, April 9

🔹 Zamalek SC (EGY) vs. Stellenbosch FC (RSA)

🔹 RS Berkane (MAR) vs. Asec Mimosas (CIV)

🔹 USM Alger (ALG) vs. CS Constantine (ALG)

🔹 Simba SC (TAN) vs. Al Masry (EGY)