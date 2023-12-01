CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United land in Ghana ahead of Dreams FC encounter

Nigerian side Rivers United have safely arrived in Ghana ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup match against Dreams FC this weekend.

The team touched down at the Kotoka International Airport at around 6:00 a.m., where they will rest for a while before leaving for Kumas, venue of the match.

Rivers will tackle the Ghana FA Cup holders in the second group match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, with kickoff at 16:00 GMT.

They are expected to depart Accra for Kumasi in midday to continue with their preparations for the crucial encounter.

The Port Harcourt-based arrived in Ghana with a 24-man squad, including a Ghanaian quintet.

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Seidu Mutawakilu made the trip after missing the first group game against Academica do Lobito last week.

The other Ghanaian players who made the journey to face Dreams are Paul Acquah, Emmanuel Ampiah, Samuel Adom Antwi, and Farouk Mohammed.

Rivers recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory over Academica in their opening game, while Dreams lost 2-0 to Club Africain in Tunis.