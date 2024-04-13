CAF Confederation Cup: Rwandan officials to handle Zamalek vs. Dreams FC semifinal clash

Rwandan referee Samuel Uwikunda has been assigned to officiate the highly anticipated CAF Confederation Cup semifinal first-leg clash between Zamalek SC of Egypt and Ghana's Dreams FC.

At just 26 years old, Uwikunda's meteoric rise in the refereeing world has been marked by his impressive performances in prestigious tournaments, including the 2023 CHAN in Algeria and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire. Regarded as one of East Africa's most promising young referees, Uwikunda is set to take centre stage once more.

Assisting Uwikunda in maintaining order on the field will be a team of seasoned officials, including Ivanildo Meirelles de Oliveira Sanches Meirelles De O Sanche Lopes from Angola, Modibo Samake, and Boubou Traore from Mali, ensuring that the match adheres to the highest standards of officiating excellence.

Off the field, a cadre of experienced officials will oversee crucial administrative roles, with Omar Jummah Abdulsayid Abdulsadiq from Libya serving as Match Commissioner and Aboubacar Doumbouya from Guinea as Referee Assessor. Joshua Robert Knipp, Oussama Ouardirhi, Akhona Zennith Makalima, and Abongile Tom will also play vital roles in ensuring the smooth running of the encounter.

The showdown is set to unfold at the iconic Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, April 21, 2024, with kickoff slated for 18:00. As Zamalek and Dreams FC vie for a coveted spot in the Confederation Cup final, all eyes will be on Uwikunda and his team to uphold the integrity and spirit of the game.