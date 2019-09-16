CAF Confederation Cup: Rwandan referee to officiate AshantiGold return leg against RS Berkane

Rwandan referee Abdul Karim Twagirumukiza has been appointed to handle the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup match between Renaissance Sportive Berkane of Morocco and AshantiGold SC.

Fellow Rwandans Dieudonne Mutuyimana, Honore Simba and Loius Hakizimana will serve as the assistant referees and fourth officials respectively for the match whiles Mohamed Abdatt Bilal will be the match commissioner.

A draw will just guarantee the Miners into the Group stages of the competition after defeating last year’s runner up 3-2 in Obuasi over the weekend.

The game is scheduled on Saturday, September 28 at the Stade Municipal.