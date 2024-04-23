CAF Confederation Cup: Samuel Inkoom backs Dreams FC to edge Zamalek in Kumasi

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has offered words of encouragement to Dreams FC as they prepare to face Zamalek in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

After holding the Egyptian giants to a goalless draw in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium, Dreams FC are gearing up for a crucial showdown at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Speaking on Maakye Sports, Inkoom urged Ghanaian football enthusiasts to throw their support behind Dreams FC in their historic campaign.

"This is the time Ghanaians have to support Dreams FC," he emphasized, highlighting the significance of national backing for the Ghanaian representatives.

Inkoom advised Dreams FC to maintain composure, stay positive, and approach the match with the right mindset. Despite Zamalek's formidable reputation, he believes that victory is attainable with the right approach and determination.

"They should stay calm, be positive, and I think they can get the results," Inkoom remarked, instilling confidence in Dreams FC's prospects.

As the anticipation builds for the crucial encounter, Dreams FC will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage and secure a historic victory over the five-time African champions.

The second leg clash between Dreams FC and Zamalek is set to take place on Sunday, April 28, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.