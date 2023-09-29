CAF Confederation Cup: Second Preliminary Round Match Preview - FC Kallon vs. Dreams FC

Dreams FC make the journey to Liberia to face FC Kallon in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The 'Still Believe' outfit were victors in the first leg of the fixture, where they recorded a 2-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium two weeks ago.

Dreams are hoping to reach the group stage of the competition for the very first time on their debut season, but will have to overcome Kallon's threat in the second leg to achieve it.

The Ghana FA Cup holders remain unbeaten in the Confederation Cup, having eliminated Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan in the first preliminary round with a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Kallon are also searching for their first participation in the Confederation Cup phase when host the Ghanaian club at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia.

No Sierra Leonean club has reached the group stage of the continental showpiece since it started in 2004. Kallon are poised to break the jinx on Saturday with kickoff at 16:00 GMT

Kallon go into the game on the back off back-to-back draws in the domestic with 1-1 against Invincible Eleven and a 2-2 with Freeport FC.