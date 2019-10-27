CAF Confederation Cup: Songne Yacouba starts as Asante Kotoko tackle San Pedro

Asante Kotoko coach Zachariasen has named fit-again Songne Yacouba in his starting line-up to face Ivorian side FC San Pedro in their 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup playoffs first leg.

The Burkinabe makes his start for the club in this season's CAF inter-clubs competition and has replaced George Abege who is injured.

Defender Stephen Ayiku Tetteh makes a return to the starting XI as centre back to pair Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

Collins Ameyaw has slotted into the middle to pair the industrious Justice Blay.

The wings will be manned by Emmanuel Gyamfi and Augustine Okrah.

Kotoko XI: Felix Annan-Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Patrick Yeboah, Empem Dacosta, Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Justice Blay, Collins Ameyaw, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okrah, Richard Arthur and Songne Yacouba