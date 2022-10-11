CAF Confederation Cup: Togolese referees to handle Hearts of Oak vs. Real de Bamako in Accra

Togolese referee Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe Bodjona will handle the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round match between Hearts of Oak and AS Real de Bamako.

The Phobians will be looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit against the Malian side at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bodjona will be assisted by compatriots Jonathan Ahonto Koffi, Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou with Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe as the fourth official.

Match Commissioner for the game is Alhaji Babagana Kalli from Nigeria and Christiana Baah is the COVID-19 Officer.

The match has been scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadum. Kick off is at 15:00 GMT.

The Togolese officials were in charge few weeks ago when Asante Kotoko SC hosted Burkina Faso side Rail Club du Kadiogo in the CAF Champions League in Kumasi.

Below are the officiating contingent:

Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe Bodjona – Referee – Togo

Jonathan Ahonto Koffi – Assistant Referee 1 – Togo

Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou – Assistant Referee 2 – Togo

Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe – Fourth Official – Togo

Alhaji Babagana Kalli – Commissioner – Nigeria

Christiana Baah- Covid-19 Officer – Ghana