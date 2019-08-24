CAF Confederation Cup: Tough task ahead as AshantiGold set up RS Berkane clash

AshantiGold will face 2019 runners RS Berkane of Morocco in the next qualifying round of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Miners produced a thrilling first half performance to clobber Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC 3-0 on Saturday at the Obuasi Len Clay.

Striker Shafiu Mumuni scored all three goals as the four-time Ghanaian champions advanced 4-1 on aggregate.

AshGold will host the Oranges for the first leg between the weekend of 13–15 September and the return leg at the Stade Municipal de Berkane between 27–29 September.

RS Berkane recently signed Mauritanian star Adama Ba to bolster their attack for the competition.