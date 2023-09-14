CAF Confederation Cup: We are ready to face FC Kallon - Dreams FC CEO 

Dreams FC Chief Executive Officer Ameenu Shardow says the team is prepared to face Sierra Leone side FC Kallon in the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams FC host FC Kallon at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of the qualifiers.

Shadow, who doubles as the Black Stars team manager, said the target of Dreams FC is to win convincly in the first leg in order to ensure the second leg becomes a mere formality.

"The FC Kallon team is already in Ghana and preparing ahead of the game. They are very determined to give us a match. we are also preparing to ensure we win the game", Shadow said on Happy FM.

"Everything is in place towards the game. We want to qualify and we call for support to achieve that target. For qualification we have to get good results in the first leg to enable us be comfortable ahead of the second leg", he added.