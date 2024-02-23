CAF Confederation Cup: We don't fear Club Africain - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul-Karim Zito, has stressed the significance of their forthcoming CAF Confederation Cup encounter against Club Africain, which is slated to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The match is considered crucial for Dreams FC's aspirations of advancing to the next round of the competition.

Zito underscored the team's readiness for the pivotal fixture, stating that anything short of a victory would be unacceptable given their rigorous preparation.

"We don't fear Club Africain. We are preparing seriously. This is a match we must win at all costs to be on the safer side on the ladder," he told the Daily Graphic.

Dreams FC have been in scintillating form, recording three consecutive triumphs in their recent matches, including a thrilling 2-1 victory over Nigeria's Rivers United in their previous outing.

Their impressive run has left them in second place on the Group B table with nine points, level with Club Africain, while Rivers United languish in third place with six points.

Angola's Academica do Lobito have yet to register a single point and have already been eliminated from the tournament.

A victory for Dreams FC on Sunday would not only avenge their earlier defeat to Club Africain but also effectively assure their progression to the next phase of the competition.

With their final group match against Rivers United still pending, Dreams FC are resolute in exploiting their home advantage and sealing their berth in the knockout rounds.