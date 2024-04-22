CAF Confederation Cup: Zamalek coach Jose Gomes rues missed chances against Dreams FC

Zamalek coach, Jose Gomes, has bemoaned his side's missed chances during the CAF Confederation Cup first leg semi-final against Dreams FC in Cairo.

The host failed to convert the numerous opportunities that came their way as a brave Dreams FC side left Egypt with a good result.

Veteran forward Shikabala, Mostafa Shalaby and Ibrahima Ndaye were all culpable of being wasteful upfront.

"We missed speed and playing our way against Dreams," said the Portuguese boss after the game.

"There were some technical errors and we did not play optimally, but we had many positions that qualified us to win and decide the match," he added.

Gomes has already switched his attention to next week's second leg in Kumasi, Ghana.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to achieve victory and the first half of the semi-final match ended," he continued. "We now need to focus and play the second half well in Ghana.

"Things will be very different in the return match, especially with the grass, humidity and temperature, and even if things are like that, I trust the players," he said.

"We expected more from the players in the match regarding the way we played. We had many chances and did not score, and it is possible that we will score in Ghana, even if at least one goal."