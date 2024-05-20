CAF Confederation Cup: Zamalek overturn first leg deficit against RS Berkane to win 2024 trophy

Zamalek conquered African club football's second tier after securing a pulsating 1-0 triumph over RS Berkane, crowning them champions of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

An ecstatic home crowd filled with Zamalek devotees donned in the customary white and red welcomed the Egyptian titans at the Cairo International Stadium.

Trailing 2-1 from the initial leg hosted in Morocco a week prior, Zamalek won the tie on away goals to etch their names in continental history as two-time winners.

Ahmed Hamdi, the clinical striker, notched the match-winning goal in the 23rd minute, restoring parity on aggregate.

Unfortunately, Hamdi exited the pitch shortly before halftime due to sustaining an untimely injury caused by an awkward fall.

Anxiety coursed through the veins of Zamalek supporters as the second half unfolded, bearing witness to countless Berkane attacks in search of a priceless away goal.

Senegalese midfielder Ibrahima Ndiaye rose above the challenge, demonstrating unwavering resolve and composure as Zamalek fortified their defence against the Moroccan opposition.

Mounting desperation led Berkane's Hamza El Moussaoui to receive a direct dismissal, dwindling their numbers to 10 men.

The reduced contingent compelled Berkane to allocate additional resources forward, increasing the strain on Zamalek's steadfast defence.

Undeterred, Zamalek weathered the storm and preserved their clean sheet, culminating in a nerve-wracking aggregate victory.

This sensational triumph marks Zamalek's second Confederation Cup conquest in as many seasons since their 2018/19 triumph.

Devastatingly, Berkane's quest for an unprecedented third Confederation Cup title in four years tragically fell short despite their valiant efforts.